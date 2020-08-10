Harry Edgar Reid, 68, of Reids Grove, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home. Born February 12, 1952 in Cambridge, he was the son of William Edgar Reid and Madeline Horsman Reid.



He was a 1970 graduate of North Dorchester High School and then graduated from Salisbury State College with a Liberal Arts Degree. After college, he began working on the family farm where he continued to work until his death. For the past seventeen years in the winter months, he worked for Tri Gas and Oil.



Harry loved sports, and played and coached all of his life. He was crazy about Duke basketball and the Baltimore Ravens. He was a member of Reids Grove United Methodist Church.



The love for his family was his life. He is survived by his wife, Sherry H. Reid; two sons, Jeremy Reid and wife Katie of Reids Grove and Johnny Reid of Reids Grove; a daughter, Jodie Condon and husband Billy of Rhodesdale; six grandchildren, Jaden Condon, Cailey Condon, Gage Condon, Cole Condon, Rowan Reid, and Evie Reid; a sister, Audrey Whitten and husband Chuck of Seaford; two nieces and two nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Captain Stephen H. Reid.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Pavilion on the Nanticoke in Vienna. Rev. Joel Beiler will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802.



Masks must be worn and social distancing is required.



Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.



