Harry F. Cummings, 59, passed away on December 25, 2019 at the University of MD Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Mr. Cummings was born on December 30, 1959 in Easton, the son of Evelyn Scott Cummings and the late Harry Cummings. He lived in Tilghman his whole life. Mr. Cummings was employed as a truck driver for 25 years.
Harry loved his mother dearly, as well as his children, his grandchildren, baseball, and Christmas. He enjoyed collecting antique trucks for many years from his travels all over the country.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Cummings, children, Brooke, Brittnay and Blake Cummings, sister Linda Gottleib and 7 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Tilghman United Methodist Church at 11 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 with a visitation one-hour prior from 10-11 AM. Burial will follow Mission Cemetery, Tilghman Island.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019