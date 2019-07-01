Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Langley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry J. Langley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry J. Langley Obituary
PRESTON - Harry J. Langley of Preston, MD, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD. He was 76 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on March 9, 1943, Mr. Langley was the son of the late Franklin Dewitt Langley and Anna Nieman Langley.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) in Harrington, DE.
Mr. Langley is survived by his wife, Beverly A. Langley, of Preston; a daughter, Dawn Woodland (Mike), of Woolford, MD; and two sons: Doug Simms (Chris), of Dundalk, MD; Charles Simms (Sherry), of Glen Burnie, MD; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 12:45 on Monday, July 8th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, MD, where friends may call from 10 until 12:45 before the service. The interment will be in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD, at 2 p.m.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now