PRESTON - Harry J. Langley of Preston, MD, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD. He was 76 years old.

Born in Baltimore, MD, on March 9, 1943, Mr. Langley was the son of the late Franklin Dewitt Langley and Anna Nieman Langley.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) in Harrington, DE.

Mr. Langley is survived by his wife, Beverly A. Langley, of Preston; a daughter, Dawn Woodland (Mike), of Woolford, MD; and two sons: Doug Simms (Chris), of Dundalk, MD; Charles Simms (Sherry), of Glen Burnie, MD; and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 12:45 on Monday, July 8th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, MD, where friends may call from 10 until 12:45 before the service. The interment will be in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD, at 2 p.m.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Star Democrat on July 2, 2019