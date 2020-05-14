Harry James Shaw, age 96, passed away on April 27, 2020 at his beloved home Arcadia Hall in Easton, MD.



Harry was born on January 5, 1924 in Washington, D.C. to Franklin and Inez Shaw, and spent most of his boyhood in Falls Church, VA. One of the most exciting experiences in his full and well-lived life occurred when his family moved to China for three years in the midst of the Great Depression.



He graduated from West Point in 1945, just as the Second World War was ending. Between two stints in Korea, while stationed near Albuquerque, NM, he met his future wife Nancy Patterson Devers, daughter of Franklin and Marguerite Devers.



After retiring from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1966, Harry shifted to the civil service, serving under four presidents at the Bureau of the Budget and its successor the Office of Management and Budget. This was followed by several years teaching foreign affairs and international law at the University of Virginia, and a two-year fellowship at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.



Harry was a great lover of the outdoors, especially fond of fishing and sailing. For many years he devoted much time and energy to the Boy Scouts, founding Troop 1449 in Potomac, MD.



Moving to the Eastern Shore in 1984, Harry played a major role in strengthening the Democratic Party here, worked tirelessly with the Talbot Preservation Alliance, and was active in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton.



Harry is survived by his wife, Nancy; four children: Ann, Katherine, Jim and Andy; two granddaughters, and seven great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and their progeny.



A fiercely loyal and devoted friend, husband, and father, Harry J. Shaw is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will occur at a later date.



