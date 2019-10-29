|
Harvey E. "Smitty" Smith, Jr., a retired Easton Police Dept. Lieutenant, died on October 26, 2019. He was 87.
Born in Chestertown, MD he was the son of the late Harvey E. and Margaret Carter Smith. After graduating from Chestertown High School in 1952, he served six years as a member of the Maryland National Guard. Harvey served on Active Duty in the U.S. Army for one year, eight months and 14 days. After his Honorable Discharge, he returned to the Easton Police Department, which he had joined in February of 1954. He retired in September of 1992 with the rank of Lieutenant.
After retiring, he worked for the Auxiliary at Shore Health System, Memorial Hospital for eight years, installing TV sets in patients' rooms. He was also a volunteer with the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital for 10 years in the Escort Service. He later worked for Bayleigh Chase, formerly William Hill Manor, as a receptionist and as a part-time bartender until the age of 85.
A member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Easton, he was a Past Exalted Ruler and Trustee of the Easton Elks Lodge #1622; a Life Member of the Easton Vol. Fire Dept. where he had served as Vice President and Trustee; and Life Member of the Post 5118 Auxiliary E.E. Streets Memorial. He was also a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #18 of Talbot County and a member of the American Legion Post #91 in Cambridge. In the 1960's, he was active in the Talbot Senior League, serving as a manager and as players agent.
He served as a Commissioner of the Talbot County Board of Liquor License from May of 1995 until May of 2014 - 19 years total. He was Chairman of the Board for eight years.
Mr. Smith was married three times. His first wife, Pauline Phipps Smith died in June of 1966. They had three children: Ruth P. Sullivan (John) of Oxford, MD, Harvey E. Smith, III of Las Vegas, NV, and J. Carter Smith (Michelle), who died February, 2004.
His second wife, Noel Day Smith, were divorced 1980. He had two stepchildren in that marriage, Andrea K. Waters and Terry Kreeger.
His third wife, Tina Medved Smith, died in October of 1992. He had two stepsons in this marriage, John R. Medved and Jeffrey R. Medved.
He had, at the time of his death, a very dear companion, Elizabeth Stinton. They had been together for 3 years.
He has 2 grandchildren, Carter Sullivan of Cambridge, MD and Jason Smith of Las Vegas, NV; Three great grandchildren, Meghan Wheatley, Mason Sullivan and Evalyn Smith and one great, great grandchild, Greyson Wheatley. He also has many step grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the Easton Fire Dept. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Members of the Easton Police Dept. will serve as Honor Guard and Pallbearers and members of the Easton Volunteer Fire Dept. will serve as Casket Watch during the visitation.
Funeral services will be held at the Easton Volunteer Fire Dept. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 AM. Private inurnment will be in the Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, MD at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Easton Vol. Fire Dept. 315 Aurora Park Drive, Easton, MD 21601; the Easton Elks Lodge #1622 Scholarship Fund, Dutchmans Lane, Easton, MD 21601; or Talbot Hospice House, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601-3805.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019