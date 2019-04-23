EASTON - Harvey Louis Conaway of Easton passed peacefully from this life on April 19, 2019.

Born on August 20, 1935 in Milford, DE, Harvey was the beloved husband of Bertie Mae Conaway and son of Mary Emma and Ira Joseph Conaway.

He worked for many years at the Avalon Theater in Easton as a projectionist and manager, from the early 1950's until his retirement in the late 1980's. He enjoyed and was an avid fan of old movies and memorabilia.

Harvey was preceded in death by his son, Joseph W. Conaway; a daughter, Patricia Ann Brown; two brothers: William, Carl "Pat"; sisters: Louise Oat, Anna Buchler; and his parents: Ira J. Conaway and Mary E. Conaway.

He is survived by his wife Bertie, whom he married in 1954, and their children: Janet Gibson (husband Robert), Daniel Conaway, Alan Conaway (Sandy), Debbie Greene; grandchildren: Laine, Jenna, Brian, Justin, Heather; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Staff Appreciation Fund at Integrace Bayleigh Chase, 501 Dutchmans Lane, Easton, MD 21601.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.