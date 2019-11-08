|
|
|
Harvey Stanley, 88, of Secretary, died October 25, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family after a long battle with COPD and cancer.
Born May 3, 1931 in Baltimore and raised in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Harvey and Floretta Stanley. As a young man, he attended St James Preparatory School, Fork Union Military Academy and George Washington University.
He then served in the US Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a self-employed welder.
He was a life member of over 52 years with Secretary Volunteer Fire Company and a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Stanley; a son, Tom Stanley; a daughter, Emily Stanley-Todd; a grandson, Adison Stanley Todd, and his cat, Boone.
His family would like to thank Coastal Hospice, most especially Davette and Pastor Joel, for their care and support.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Beulah.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802, Secretary Volunteer Fire Company, P. O. Box 56, Secretary MD 21664 or Snip Tuck Inc., www.sniptuckinc.org.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019