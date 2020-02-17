|
|
Harvey Torbert Williamson of Federalsburg passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 following a courageous battle with several health issues. He was 75 years old. Born in Dover, DE on August 15, 1944, he was the son of Edna Torbert Williamson and J. Harvey Williamson. Mr. Williamson was a lifelong resident of Federalsburg.
He graduated from Carson Long School in New Bloomfield, Pa. in 1962 and attended Wesley college in Dover, DE. He then graduated from Mcallister Mortuary School in New York. Following graduation he joined the family funeral business, Williamson Funeral Home. For many years he was involved in many town and county civic activities and had served on the Town Council and as Mayor of Federalsburg. He was a very meticulous person who enjoyed many hobbies including restoration of antique cars and Lionel toy trains along with many wood working projects. He also had a love for restoring older homes. He is survived by a son, Harvey Torbert Williamson, II (Toby), step daughter Sam Sewell, and three beloved grandchildren, Harvey Torbert Williamson III, Sophie Ella Williamson, and Alli Sewell. He is also survived by his significant other Bonnie Vogt, and one sister, Judy Planner and her husband Chuck. Also surviving is a nephew, CT Planner his wife Lindsay and his two daughters Brooke and Alexis and several cousins. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, at 1 pm. Friends may call from 11 am to 1 pm at Williamson Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville MD 21617.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020