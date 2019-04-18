Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Helen Angela Seward

Helen Angela Seward
CHESTER - Helen Angela Seward, 78, of Chester, MD, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019. She was born in Baltimore, MD, to Thomas and Mary (Reese) Atwell on Jan. 14, 1941.
Helen loved children and throughout her life, spent many years working with preschoolers at Stepping Stones Children's Center. Helen was also a faithful member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Christopher's Catholic Church. As an avid baker, she was famous for her Chocolate Chip Cookies and Cold Oven Cake.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Gene" Seward Sr.; and eldest son, Eugene "Terry" Seward Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Hushour (Larry); son, Reese Seward Sr.; sister, Mitzi Ash (Dale); grandchildren: Casey Palmer (Jason), Justin Seward, Brian Hushour, Elizabeth Hushour, Amber Seward, Reese Seward Jr.; and great grandchildren: Nathan Palmer, Kaylin Palmer, Lillie Fluharty, Daniel Fluharty, and Andrew Chandler.
Visitation: Monday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD.
Catholic Mass: Monday, April 22, 11 a.m. at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD. Internment will follow mass in the Stevensville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or St. Christopher's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 660, Chester, MD 21619.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019
