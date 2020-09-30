1/1
Helen Barbara Morris
1930 - 2020
Helen, the daughter of John McConachie and Amy Hudson was born February 8, 1930 in Oak Park, Illinois. She graduated from Proviso East High School and was very active on the reunion committee until recently. She and William Bogdan (deceased) lovingly raised their four daughters, Diane (Don Slapelis (deceased)), Kimberly (Mark Cascia), Robyn (Mark Solomon) and Barbara (Derek Gryna) in LaGrange, Illinois. For many years she helped run the family business, Sportsman's Lounge in Berwyn with her brothers, John and Bobby and sister, Linda. She later wed Jerry Morris (deceased) of Western Springs and helped raise his two daughters, Vickie (deceased) and Tracy (George Hasbanian). She and Jerry enjoyed almost 32 years of marriage after a long courtship. In 2016, they moved to Stevensville, Maryland to live with her daughter & son-in-law on their Kent Island vineyard and enjoy their golden years. Sis was a lovely, kind, generous wife, mother, daughter and friend. She had style and grace, and was an ageless beauty. She always had something nice to say. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her seven grandchildren, Wesley (Carly), Will (Bridgette) & Whitney (Alex McPeek) Gryna, Greer & Mia Cascia and Sabrina & Garo Hasbanian, as well as two great grandchildren, Charlotte & Jude Gryna. Mom was at home with her family when she passed away September 5, 2020. A private family service will take place when we are allowed to gather safely.

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 23, 2020
Helen was a lovely lady and nice to be around. I remember going to visit
Kim and family and she would be there. I met her when she came from
Chicago to be with Kim and granddaughters, Mia and Greer. I am so sorry
about her passing, but she is in a most beautiful place one which we cannot even imagine it is so just too beautiful. I know she is with her love,
Gerry and she is smiling.
Sherry Stewart
Friend
September 22, 2020
Kimberly I am very sorry to hear of the passing of your Mother. Please accept our sincere condolences. Burt and Terri Jamison
Burton and Terri
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
Dear Kim, Mark and family,
Our heartfelt condolences and prayers on the passing of your mother. Eric & Cheryl-Ann W.
