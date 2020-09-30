Helen, the daughter of John McConachie and Amy Hudson was born February 8, 1930 in Oak Park, Illinois. She graduated from Proviso East High School and was very active on the reunion committee until recently. She and William Bogdan (deceased) lovingly raised their four daughters, Diane (Don Slapelis (deceased)), Kimberly (Mark Cascia), Robyn (Mark Solomon) and Barbara (Derek Gryna) in LaGrange, Illinois. For many years she helped run the family business, Sportsman's Lounge in Berwyn with her brothers, John and Bobby and sister, Linda. She later wed Jerry Morris (deceased) of Western Springs and helped raise his two daughters, Vickie (deceased) and Tracy (George Hasbanian). She and Jerry enjoyed almost 32 years of marriage after a long courtship. In 2016, they moved to Stevensville, Maryland to live with her daughter & son-in-law on their Kent Island vineyard and enjoy their golden years. Sis was a lovely, kind, generous wife, mother, daughter and friend. She had style and grace, and was an ageless beauty. She always had something nice to say. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her seven grandchildren, Wesley (Carly), Will (Bridgette) & Whitney (Alex McPeek) Gryna, Greer & Mia Cascia and Sabrina & Garo Hasbanian, as well as two great grandchildren, Charlotte & Jude Gryna. Mom was at home with her family when she passed away September 5, 2020. A private family service will take place when we are allowed to gather safely.



