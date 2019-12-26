|
Helen Saulsbury Bennett of St. Michaels, MD, died on Monday, December 23, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore medical Center in Easton. She was 77.
Born on October 9, 1942 in Trappe, MD, she was the daughter of the late Walter Y. and Elizabeth Murray Saulsbury. She worked locally as a hairdresser for over 60 years.
She is survived by her companion, Charles Elms, Sr.; two sons, Charles Elms, Jr and Gregory Bennett (Norah), four siblings, James Saulsbury, Nancy Dyott (Buddy), Sammy Outten (Jimmy) and Merle Ireland; and two grandchildren, Lauren Bennett and Ethan Elms.
Services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019