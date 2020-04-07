|
Helen Tarnawa Golembeski, 93, passed peacefully on March 25, 2020 at the Casey House in Rockville, MD after a joyous and wonderful life.
Helen was born May 26, 1926 in Hinsdale, MA to the late Rudolph and Frances Tarnawa. She was one of six children, all of whom preceded her in death.
In 1953, Helen married the late Albert W Golembeski in Milford, CT. Together, they raised three children. Helen received a master's degree in education at the University of Bridgeport and she taught in the Catholic school system in Connecticut for over 30 years. She was very passionate about education, teaching core accounting and business subjects.
Upon her retirement from teaching, Helen and Albert retired to St. Michaels, MD where they were active in the community. Helen was a master quilter, and appreciated her time quilting with the Nifty Needles Guild. She also volunteered her time teaching sewing to the local girl scouts.
Family was always Helen's top priority. She instilled in her children strong family values and encouraged them to pursue their individual passions.
Helen's beautiful life and wonderful qualities will be remembered forever by her three children: Nancy Lloyd (John) of Germantown, MD, Albert Golembeski (Jennifer Duboc) of Wilmette, IL, and James Golembeski (Michele) of Philadelphia, PA; nine grandchildren: Brian Lloyd (Katy Shontz), Adam Lloyd, Diana Longwell (William), Rebecca Arrick (Corey), Anne Golembeski (Michael Schuster), Daniel Lloyd, Gregory Golembeski, Keri Golembeski, and Andrew Golembeski; and three great grandchildren: Peter Longwell, Parker Arrick, and Evan Longwell.
The family would like to especially thank all of Helen's friends in St. Michaels, and the wonderful people at Sunrise at Montgomery Village and the Casey House for their friendship, support, and comfort.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at St. John Neumann Church in Montgomery Village, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020