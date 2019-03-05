|
|
RHODESDALE - Helen Mary Kowalewski, 91, of Rhodesdale, MD, died March 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7 at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Ridgely, MD, with a visitation on Wednesday March 6 at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, MD, from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be at the Greensboro Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and Coastal Hospice.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019