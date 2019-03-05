Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kowalewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mary Kowalewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Mary Kowalewski Obituary
RHODESDALE - Helen Mary Kowalewski, 91, of Rhodesdale, MD, died March 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7 at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Ridgely, MD, with a visitation on Wednesday March 6 at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, MD, from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be at the Greensboro Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and Coastal Hospice.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now