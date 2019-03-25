BEL AIR - Helen R. Magaha of Bel Air, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 89 years old.

Born in PA, Mrs. Magaha was the daughter of the late Gilbert L. Royston and Margaret Royston. Mrs. Magaha enjoyed her childhood years on their farm in Berryville, VA. She and her devoted husband, Newton M. Magaha were married for 72 years.

Mrs. Magaha moved to Denton, MD, with her family from Walkersville, MD in 1966. She was employed with the Peoples Bank of Maryland in Denton for 34 years. She was a member of the Caroline Chapter #62 O.E.S. and a long standing President of Women's Club of Denton, the BPW, a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and also a member of Cavalry Baptist Church. She and her husband moved to Bel Air in 2005 where they attended Oak Grove Baptist Church and also Fallston United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Magaha loved to read and write stories of her past including genealogy with her brother Don. She enjoyed cooking, history, gardening, and ballroom dancing. Mrs. Magaha adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was always willing to help others.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Magaha is survived by a son, David N. Magaha (Janet); two daughters: Susan M. Melvin, Mary M. Frazier (Robert); one brother, Donald R. Royston (Mary Lou); seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Betty Hickerson; two brothers: William W. Royston, Gilbert C. Royston; and a granddaughter, Colleen Magaha.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 30th at Calvary Baptist Church at 1120 Market St., Denton. Friends may call from 11 to 12 before the service. An O.E.S. service will begin at 12. The interment will be private. Rev. Donald Reynolds and Dr. Christian Jensen will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to any of the following: -Philadelphia, PA; Calvary Baptist Church-Denton, MD; The Kaufman Cancer Center-Bel Air, MD.

