|
|
|
Helene Marie Mooney, of Easton, MD, died after a short illness on October 7, 2019.
Daughter of Frank Wasielewski and Mary Helene Bycynski, she was born on March 12, 1930 at 308 Waverly Street, Berea, OH, in the house her father built. Wife to husband, William J. Mooney, who affectionately called her "Butch", for over 37 years, she raised three loving sons in Monmouth County, NJ and Federalsburg, MD, before moving to Easton after Bill's passing. Helene was well known for her cooking and owned a restaurant in the old ferry boat in Trappe in the 1970s. She was also well known for volunteering countless hours with the in both Federalsburg and Easton. She was a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary at Post 5246 in Federalsburg, as well as Ladies Auxiliary District Commander, also at the Federalsburg post, for one year.
She is survived by Ronald and Kristen Mooney of Easton, Patrick and Robin Mooney of South Riding, VA and Michael and Bethany Mooney of Jamestown, RI, as well as grandchildren, Jason, Lisa, Colin, Carter, Bowdyn and Callon, and two great grandchildren, Sarah and Annah. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and two brothers, and survived by brother, Pete Weston, and cousin, Charles Kaminsky. Helene will be sorely missed by all.
A private family memorial service is planned, with interment to follow.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019