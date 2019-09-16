|
Henry Downes Wheatley of Seaford passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Manor House in Seaford, DE. He was 90.
Henry was born on October 17, 1928 in Cambridge, MD, the son of the late Payton and Ethel Bestpitch Wheatley.
On May 30, 1947 he married Carrie Bell Ross of Hurlock, who passed away on June 15, 1996.
In 1951, he joined the United States Navy, where he served aboard The U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts. While on the destroyer he circled the globe before he was honorably discharged in 1959. Some friends called him "Shellback" as he crossed the equator while on official duty.
Henry was a devoted employee of E.I. DuPont. He retired in 1985 after 40 years. He enjoyed traveling the country in his camper with his wife. He had a passion for bowling, horseshoes, fishing, and watching little league baseball and softball. Henry didn't know a stranger and will be remembered by his many friends as one who wore a big smile and could tell a great story.
He is survived by a sister, Doris Newell of Easton as well as many nieces and nephews, including Kenneth Fishell (Barbara) of Federalsburg and Mel Newell (Ellen) of Easton. He is also survived by two special friends, Robin Hurley and Scott Cecil.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sisters Mary Virginia Fishell, Bernice Trice, and Katherine Smith.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 21, 1pm, at East New Market Cemetery with Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nanticoke Little League, P.O. Box 274, Seaford, DE 19973.
Published in The Star Democrat from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019