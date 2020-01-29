Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Reeser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Heath Reeser Jr.


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Heath Reeser Jr. Obituary
Henry Heath Reeser, Jr. died on January 28, 2020 at Autumn Lake Assisted Living in Denton, Maryland. He was 68.

Henry was born in Pennsylvania on March 26, 1951 to parents, Evelyn E. Marshall Reeser and the late Henry H. Reeser, Sr.

Henry graduated high school and went on to serve proudly in the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged, he became a self-employed plumber.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn E. M. Reeser; brother, Charles "Chuck" Reeser; a niece, Nichole Reeser and her boyfriend, Cory Swan.

In addition to his father, Henry was preceded in death by his cat, Sook, and his dog, Prince.

A Celebration of Henry's Life will take place at a later date.

For onlince condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -