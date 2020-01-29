|
|
Henry Heath Reeser, Jr. died on January 28, 2020 at Autumn Lake Assisted Living in Denton, Maryland. He was 68.
Henry was born in Pennsylvania on March 26, 1951 to parents, Evelyn E. Marshall Reeser and the late Henry H. Reeser, Sr.
Henry graduated high school and went on to serve proudly in the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged, he became a self-employed plumber.
He is survived by his mother, Evelyn E. M. Reeser; brother, Charles "Chuck" Reeser; a niece, Nichole Reeser and her boyfriend, Cory Swan.
In addition to his father, Henry was preceded in death by his cat, Sook, and his dog, Prince.
A Celebration of Henry's Life will take place at a later date.
For onlince condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020