|
|
GREENWOOD - Henry L. Johnson, Sr. was surrounded by his family as he peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on March 18, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. Born on April 11, 1947 in Bradenton, Florida, he was the twenty-second of twenty-seven birthed children. His parents were the late James Johnson and late Rebecca Robinson-Johnson-Lusk. This large family had lots of love and support to share.
In 1964, after graduating from Denton, Maryland's Lockerman High School, Henry married Joyce Irene Palmer, who preceded him in death. To that union, there were seven children born. Henry was a diligent worker who always believed in providing for his family. Throughout his adult life, he worked at Caroline Poultry, General Foods, and as Produce Manager at IGA in Federalsburg, Maryland. He was an insurance salesman and later returned from Townsend's Poultry Plant in Millsboro, Delaware. For twelve years, Henry drove for H & L Transport, a business owned and operated by Henry Johnson, Jr. Then, for two years, Henry drove for another son, Kenneth Johnson, Sr. (PC Transportation).
Henry loved to sing for the LORD and has always been a part of gospel quartets including Gospel Six, Voices of Faith, Delaware Hummingbirds (Millsboro, Delaware), and Gospel Souls, which consists of his sons and nephews. His favorite songs were No Man Greater than GOD, Time Has Made a Change, Morning Dove, and One Day at a Time.
Henry was a proud dad and grandfather who loved his children, grand-, and great grandchildren. He was sure to tell each one just how proud they made him, and anyone who held a conversation with Henry for any length of time would hear his expressed love. Family time was important to him, and he did not neglect an opportunity to get together for barbecues, outings, game nights, and "just because." For the past five years, the 2nd Saturday of August was Henry's official "Grandchildren Celebration Day."
Henry equally loved his Divine Destiny church family, especially his leader and friend, Pastor Donovan Jenkins. Henry was a devoted and loyal member who asked permission before missing services. Henry sang passionately in the choir and attended men's prayer breakfasts, Tuesday Bible Studies and Thursday prayer nights. He will be greatly missed.
Henry was the last living brother, as Thomas Johnson, Sr. went home to be with Jesus just 3 months ago. To cherish fond memories, Henry leaves the following: Five sons and daughters- in- law- Henry L. Johnson, Jr. and Gladys, Lt. Colonel Andre M. Johnson, Sr. and Angelie, Kenneth A. Johnson, Sr. and Audra, Kevin Johnson, Sr. and Kim, and Keith L. Johnson, Sr. and Shawanda, two daughters- Angela D. Evans and Teresa A. Bolden. (His son-in-law, Nathaniel Bolden, Sr. preceded him in death.) Two stepdaughters- Edwina Jenkins (Donovan) and Nefertiti Jones, Three sisters- Annie R. Jenkins, Janie L. Johnson, and Pastor Shirley Blackwell (Deacon Robert), former spouse- Gloria Johnson, six sisters- in-law - Sharon L. Johnson, wife of the late Earl Johnson, Sr., Carolyn Johnson, wife of the late Thomas Johnson, Sr., Doris A. Batson, Juanita Young, Mildred Riley (Jessie), and Bertha Gordon (Nehemiah), 35 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Henry, our beloved dad, granddad, brother, mentor, and friend is gone, but NEVER forgotten because he has left a living legacy of love.
We would like to give special acknowledgment and appreciation to Kim Johnson. Thank you for your exceptional care provided to our dad, Henry Johnson, Sr. during his final precious days and hours on this earth. We cannot thank you enough.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020