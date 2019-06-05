Royal Oak - Henry "Hank" Phillips of Royal Oak passed away peacefully on Monday evening, June 2, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Easton, MD.

He was born Feb 21, 1948 to Sherman Francis Phillips and Irma Blake. After the death of his parents, he was raised by his aunt and uncle, Tippy and Helen Mae Blake in Easton.

After graduating from Easton High School in 1967, he entered the Maryland State Police Academy as a cadet. He was 18.

In August 1968, he married Frances "Fran" Moeller. Hank graduated from the state police academy in December 1969, rising to the rank of 1st Sergeant before retiring from the Maryland State Police with 25 years of service in 1992. While working for the state he also earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Salisbury.

Upon retirement, Hank and Fran became the owners and operators of both the Corner Carry Out and Idlewild Deli in Easton, which they owned until 2012. Hank then expanded on his hobby of driving several clients and friends to airports and doctor visits. During that time, he met and made many friends (his mobile family). He also enjoyed coin collecting, going to auctions and helping Fran with her craft shows.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Frances Moeller Phillips, and two sons, Douglas (Jennifer Keene) and Jeffrey (Donna Bridge-Wagner). He is also survived by three beautiful and adored granddaughters, Rachel and Brooke of Pennsylvania and Veronica of Easton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior, from 9 -10 AM. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery, Easton.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the , , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary