Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
Herbert A. "Herbie" Moore Jr.


1937 - 2020
Herbert A. "Herbie" Moore Jr. Obituary
Herbert "Herbie" A. Moore, Jr., 82, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Caroline Nursing Home in Denton. He was born in Toddville on March 27, 1937 and was a son of the late Herbert A. Moore, Sr. and Hazel Dykes Moore.

Mr. Moore graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1955. On October 26, 1955, he married the former Francis Shaffer, who passed away on July 5, 2018. He served in the U.S. Navy from August 9, 1955 to July 9, 1959. Mr. Gore worked at DuPont's and retired on May 1, 1993. He enjoyed managing Little League, hunting and gambling. He was a member of the Choptank Memorial Post 7460 .

He is survived by a son Ricky Moore, Jr. of Cambridge, a daughter Terry Hogan and husband Jim of Preston, four grandchildren Misha Hogan, Hannah Hogan, Sarah Sunday and Jenna Bock, a great grandson Walker Sunday, two nephews Mark Hurley and Gary Foxwell. Besides his parents and wife, Herbie was preceded in death by two daughters Faith Moore and Debbie Bock and three sisters Wanda Foxwell, Kathleen Lowe and Annabelle Hurley.

Pallbearers will be Luthy Ruark, Mike Pritchett, Paul Tyler, Jim Hogan, Andy Sunday, and Mike Foxwell.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Jon Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or to Pleasant Day Adult Day Care, 2474 Cambridge Beltway, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020
