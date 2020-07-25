Herman David Hardesty of Preston, MD, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was 69 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD on May 13, 1951, Mr. Hardesty was the son of the late David Earl Hardesty and Julia Legg Hardesty.
Mr. Hardesty graduated from the Q.A. High School in 1969. He was a waterman on Kent Island for many years, crabbing and tonging. He and his family moved to Preston in 2005. He did nature woodworking, building bird houses and carving decoys.
Mr. Hardesty is survived by his wife, April L. Hardesty of Preston; three daughters: Shannon Anderson (Don) of Hurlock, Noel Hardesty (Joey Coursey) of Trappe, and Julie Schien (Chad) of Laurel, DE; a brother, Brad Hardesty of Hurlock; and three grandchildren: Arly, D.J., and Brady Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at the Kent Island United Methodist Church at 12 Noon on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 where friends may visit with the family one hour before the service.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, please send them to Compass Regional Hospice, Inc., 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or to the Kent Island United Methodist Church, 2739 Cox Neck Road, Chester, MD 21619. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
