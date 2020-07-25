1/1
Herman David Hardesty
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman David Hardesty of Preston, MD, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was 69 years old.

Born in Baltimore, MD on May 13, 1951, Mr. Hardesty was the son of the late David Earl Hardesty and Julia Legg Hardesty.

Mr. Hardesty graduated from the Q.A. High School in 1969. He was a waterman on Kent Island for many years, crabbing and tonging. He and his family moved to Preston in 2005. He did nature woodworking, building bird houses and carving decoys.

Mr. Hardesty is survived by his wife, April L. Hardesty of Preston; three daughters: Shannon Anderson (Don) of Hurlock, Noel Hardesty (Joey Coursey) of Trappe, and Julie Schien (Chad) of Laurel, DE; a brother, Brad Hardesty of Hurlock; and three grandchildren: Arly, D.J., and Brady Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at the Kent Island United Methodist Church at 12 Noon on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 where friends may visit with the family one hour before the service.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, please send them to Compass Regional Hospice, Inc., 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or to the Kent Island United Methodist Church, 2739 Cox Neck Road, Chester, MD 21619. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Kent Island United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Kent Island United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Home, PA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved