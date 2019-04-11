PRESTON - Herman Thurman Vincent of Preston, MD, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Caroline Nursing Home in Denton, MD. He was 84. He was the son of the late Mac and Lucille Vincent.

He was a veteran in the United States Navy and married the love of his life, Joyce Elaine Vincent, on April 10, 1956. He was a lifelong member of the Federalsburg V.F.W. Post 5246, where he was a past Commander. He was a great bowler and also enjoyed fishing. He was a big sports fan, rooting for the Ravens and the Orioles, and never missed any of his children's games.

He is survived by his children: Barbara Harding (Howard Lee), Terry Vincent (Patty), Bruce Vincent (his late wife Diana); his grandchildren: Denise Hornsby (David), Lee Harding (Melissa), Mark Harding (Jessie), Sean Harmon, Alex Glessner (Hunter), Jordan Whitten (Blake), Jake Bradley, Kelsey Vincent; great grandchildren: Gracie Harding, Hannah Harding, Rylee Harding, Violet Cline; his brothers: John Vincent, Raymond Vincent; and a son-in-law, Ernie Fisher.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Elaine Vincent; his parents; and two daughters: Donna Fisher and Theresa Bradley.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, at 1 p.m. with Reverend Denzil Cheek officiating, and a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

