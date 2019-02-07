EASTON - Hersey Crawford Allen, of Easton, MD, died February 2, 2019, after a long illness. Born Nov. 21, 1935, to the late Hersey C. Allen Sr. and Elizabeth Hopkins Johnson Allen, he was brother to Joyce Allen Fairbank (Gary) and Janice Allen Liebenow (William), of Holmdel, New Jersey.

He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Janice Boulais Allen; two daughters: Linda Allen Greenberg (Martin), of Palm Beach, Florida; Connie Allen, of Easton, MD; and four grandchildren: Mark Allen Ochse (Megan), William Bennett Ochse, Caroline Serena Greenberg, and Lily Greenberg Becht (Peter).

Throughout his life Mr. Allen served as an extraordinary coach and official of men's and boy's soccer and softball and led many teams, including the Saints Peter and Paul 1999-2000 High School boys' soccer team, to league championships. He is listed in the Softball Hall of Fame. Most importantly, he cared for his players as he would sons, and served as a mentor and role model for many. He was a man of character, strength, and integrity.

A private service in his memory will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at: www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary