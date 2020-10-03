Hilda Cheesman Gemeny, 91, of East New Market, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mallard Bay Center in Cambridge. Born December 11, 1928 in East New Market, she was the daughter of the late James Monroe Cheesman and Mary Sellers Cheesman.



She was a 1946 graduate of East New Market High School and married John D. Gemeny on August 15, 1947. Attended Goldey Beacom and worked a number of years as a secretary. She owned and operated H&J Ceramics with her husband in East New Market for thirty five years, closing in 1990. She taught ceramics at both Hurlock and Cambridge senior centers, receiving the Rev. Ernest Lyte Senior of the Year Award in 2000. She was a very active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in East New Market.



She is survived by a son, Donald Gemeny, Jr. of Cambridge; a sister, Dorothy Ruark of Hoopers Island; two granddaughters, Jessica Cheesman Holland of East New Market and Brittany Cheesman Lister of East New Market; many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Gemeny; a daughter, Sandra Zepp; six sisters, Mary Phillips, Irene Layton, Agnes Edge, Audrey Harding, Betty C. Wheatley, and Shirley McCready; five brothers, James M. Cheesman, Jr., Albert Cheesman, Elwood Cheesman, William T. Cheesman, Sr., and Thomas Cheesman, Sr.



Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00AM at East New Market Cemetery. Mr. David Tolley will officiate. Donald Cheesman, Ronnie Cheesman, Martie Cheesman, Mike Cheesman, Mike Holland, and Edward Cheesman will serve as pallbearers.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Hilda to Trinity United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 95, East New Market MD 21631.



Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.



