Holton Robert "Bobby" Blake departed this life on Friday, May 22, 2020 at home in Baltimore, MD. He was 60 years old.



Bobby was born on June 5, 1959 at Easton Memorial Hospital to the late Melvin E. Blake, Sr., and Doris L. Blake Brooks. Bobby was educated at Queen Anne and Talbot County Public Schools. After completing high school, Bobby moved to Baltimore to attended University of Maryland, College Park, MD and joined Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. Bobby served as the Asst. District Deputy Grand Master of the Sixteenth Masonic District of the Corinthian Lodge #62.



Bobby leaves beautiful memories to be cherished by his two children, his daughter Robyn Blake and his son Tyrique Liggins, both of Baltimore; eight siblings: Anna Wilson (Clarence), Ruth Wangus, Melvin Blake, Jr. (Cheryl), Marlene Brown, Leonard Brooks, Jr., (Sherell), Aretter Cunningham, Bradford Brooks (Janice), and Bronta Bell (Terrance); twelve nieces: Alfreda, Dinez, Devera, Regan, Ebonie, Sheonna, Shelea, Tristin, Brittany, Tynisha and Ajena; and six nephews: David Jr., Markell, Rishawn, Lamar, Bradford Jr., and Tyvane; one uncle: Perry Kennedy (Pearl); and three aunts: Joyce Bowser (Bobby), Faye Kennedy and Genevia Kennedy. He will be missed dearly by a close friend/brother Michael Stafford, Phi Beta Sigma, Grand Lodge of Maryland #62 and host of close family and friends.



A Memorial in his memory will follow at a later date due to the COVID-19.



