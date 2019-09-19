|
|
|
Howard Clyde Harding, 83, of Brookview, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.
Born April 21, 1936 in Reids Grove, he was the son of the late Clyde Collison Harding Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Hoffman Harding.
He was a lifelong farmer, raising chickens, and growing watermelons and small grains.
He is survived by a daughter, Mary Harding and companion Mark Belote of Easton; two sons, Howard Lee Harding and wife Barbara of Greenwood and Clyde Harding and wife Leslie of Rhodesdale; five grandchildren, Lee, Kevin, Mark, Bridget and Kara; several greatgrandchildren; two brothers, Robert Harding of Reids Grove and James Harding, Sr. of Reids Grove; two sisters, Joan Foxwell of Cambridge and Ann McCready of Reids Grove; his first wife and mother of his children, Betty Parks and her husband Roger of Cambridge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Nancy M. Harding; a son, Danny W. Harding and a grandson, Michael C. Harding.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00AM at Souls Harbor Church of God in Cambridge where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Roy D. Collins will officiate. Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.
Clyde Harding, Kevin Harding, Ricky Harding, John Rossy, Dale Collins, Brian Wroten, Ricky Reid and Brian Harding will serve as pallbearers.
James Harding, Jr. and Floyd Caine will serve as honorary pallbearers
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019