Howard Harry Wooters, Jr. (Junior, JR) passed away at Talbot Hopice on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Mr. Wooters was born in Cordova, Maryland on June 5, 1936 to Howard Harry Wooters, Sr. and Mary Harris Wooters. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Bonnie Gadow Wooters, a brother, Charles Robert Wooters, his son, Steven Wooters (Tracie), a daughter, Cheryl Wooters Hughes, (Alfred). Grandsons: Bradley Hughes, (Jenna), and Brandt Wooters. Granddaughters: Krista Wooters (Cody), Lindsay Cappa (Steve), Ashley Ward (Shawn), Kaitlynn Gambrill (Matt). Great-grands: Sloan Hughes, Gibson Hughes, Leighton Ward, Beckett Ward, Jackson Ward, Lane Cappa, Jack Cappa, Matthew Gambrill, Jr. and a Foster Brother, James Sedgwick. He is also survived by his special 20 year old cat, Poohgie. He was predeceased in death by his parents, a daughter, Wendy Lee Wooters, a brother Robert Gary Wooters, and a sister, Frances Elizabeth Wooters.
After graduating high school, Mr. Wooters enlisted in the U. S. Army, serving in the 82nd and 101st Airborne as a Screaming Eagle paratrooper. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 82nd Airborne, as well as , Fort Jackson, South Carolina 101st Airborne and Ernest Harmon Air Force Base, Stephenville, Newfoundland. Mr. Wooters retired as the Building Inspector for the Town of Easton. Prior to his employment with The Town of Easton, he owned and operated J.R. Wooters Construction and in the early years of employment worked with Walbridge Brothers Builders.
Mr. Wooters was an accomplished athlete, earning State Awards in track while attending high school. He was a boxer while serving in the U.S. Army. He later participated in bowling, softball teams in Delaware, as well as the Talbot County League and the Tidewater Softball League, as a player\manager. He also served as the Tidewater Softball League Commissioner. Mr. Wooters also managed with the Preston Little League. He played softball until age 65 and was inducted into the Maryland A.S.A. Modified Hall of Fame in 1998. In his later years, as a member of Caroline Country Club, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends and earned the Senior Club Champion award in the 2nd Flight at age 76. He was a member of the Hog Neck Senior Golf League and the Maryland Interclub Senior Golf Association. He was a Life member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge #1622, past member of the Preston Lions Club, and Easton Moose Lodge. He served on the Board of Directors for the Bonnie Hilghman Cancer Foundation and was a supporter of Saving Second Base in which his daughter, Cheryl, played a major role.
Family will receive visitors from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Easton Church of the Brethren, 412 S. Harrison Street, Easton, Md. , at 1:00 p.m. Family will receive guests at the Easton Elks Lodge #1622, 502 Dutchman's Lane, Easton, MD, after the church services. Military honors will be presented at 3:00 p.m.
Honorary Pallbearers are: Captain Gregory Wright, Easton Police Dept., Easton Mayor Robert Willey, Dfc. John Coleman, Talbot Co. Sheriff's Dept., Robert Karge, Retired Town Manager, and an EVFD Representative.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bonnie Hilghman Cancer Fund, c/o The Mid-Shore Community Foundation, 102 Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601 or Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601. For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019