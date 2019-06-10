RIDGELY - Howard "Jack" Reed Jr., 87, of Ridgely, MD, died on June 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born on April 28, 1932 in Chestertown, to the late Howard J. Sr. and Gladys Everett Reed. He was a graduate of Chestertown High School.

At the age of 20, he answered the call to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In his two years of service Jack earned the rank of Sergeant and was awarded several medals including the Bronze Service Star. He spent his career as a surveyor for the State of Maryland. Jack was a deacon for both the Grace Baptist and the Greensboro Baptist Churches, and a lifetime and charter member of Grasonville Volunteer Fire Co.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine Reed; a daughter, Sherrie Davis (Dave), of Ridgley; son, Jack Reed (Pamela), of Goldsboro; one grandson, Timothy; and two great grandsons, Jason and Connor.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at the Grace Baptist Church in Hurlock, with a one-hour prior visitation. Burial will follow the service in the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton.

Suggested donations in Jack's name are to be made to: Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 162, Hurlock, MD 21643 and/or Regional Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.

Published in The Star Democrat on June 11, 2019