EASTON - Howard Wayne "Duck" Kemp Jr., 54, of Easton, Md. passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. He was born in Easton on Nov. 10, 1964 and was a son of Margaret Horney Kemp and the late Howard Wayne Kemp Sr.

Howard graduated from Easton High School class of 1982. On March 3, 1986, Howard started with the Talbot County Sheriff's Department and retired on June 1, 2004.

On Jan. 12, 1990, he married the former Tina Pittman. He enjoyed going to the casino, watching the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles, and working at Giuffrida's Restaurant on Idlewild Ave. in Easton. He also enjoyed helping Amy Carroll on her Ice Cream Truck and had a lifelong love of animals especially his dogs Heidi and Bentley. He was a member of the FOP Lodge #70.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Kemp, of Easton; a daughter, Megan Kemp, of Easton; his mother, Margaret Kemp, of Easton; a sister, Lisa Kemp, of Easton; an aunt, Virginia Hopkins; two brothers in law: Michael Pittman, David Pittman; two sisters in law: Judy Wingate and husband Ricky; Cheryl Truitt and husband Bill; two nieces: Haley Truitt, Jessica Wingate; two nephews: Brian Pittman, Brandon Pittman; two great nieces: Amaiya Truitt, Brianna Pittman; and numerous cousins.

Pallbearers will be Larry Horney, Thomas "Nooch" Healy, Gregory Der, Justin Storms, David Higgins and Jimmy Hatchett. Honorary pallbearer will be Brian Pittman.

A funeral service will be Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m. at Easton Church of God, 1009 N. Washington St., Easton, MD 21601, with Pastor Dwayne Dixon officiating. Interment will follow at New Springhill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or to the , 211 E. Lombard St. #109, Baltimore, MD 21202.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.