TRAPPE - Ida Elizabeth Robinson Taylor, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Trappe, MD, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born in Powellville, MD, on August 26, 1923, and was the daughter of the late George and Ida Smack Adkins.

Mrs. Taylor graduated from Wicomico High School, Salisbury, in the class of 1941. She worked as a secretary for the Wicomico County Board of Education and then the Department of Natural Resources until she retired on June 30, 1983.

In 1954, Ida married Richard John Robertson, Parsonsburg, MD, and they lived in Salisbury until his death. In 1985, Ida married Robert P. Taylor and they lived in Denton, MD, until moving to Trappe in 2001.

After Mr. Taylor's death in 2006, she lived in the home she loved on Bolingbroke Creek. She is survived by her brother-in-law and his wife, John and Diane Prahl; and her husband's adopted son, Eric. For many years, she was cared for by her "adopted" family, Beverly and Allan Gorsuch. Their children and grandchildren knew her as Mom T and loved her very much.

Miss Ida was well known as a very special person who entertained so many people with her many stories of days gone by. She was extremely proud of her career working for the Maryland DNR.

At her request, Rev. Fred Bahr will preside at a graveside service at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury, 721 Snow Hill Road, at 12 noon on Sunday, March 3.

Memorial donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the St. Paul's United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 205 Maryland Ave., in Cambridge, MD 21613.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.

Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019