Ida Martha Mills passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice in Chestertown. She was 90.
She was born on December 18, 1929 in Federalsburg, the daughter of the late Carl D. White and Helen N. White
She was married to Ralph Taylor Mills. He preceded her in death on May 1, 1995.
She worked as a seamstress for Seaford Garment Company and later for Federalsburg Sportswear. She was a loving nanny for several area families and loved their children as her own.
She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church at Finchville where she served in the choir, the finance committee, taught Sunday School and served as the Treasurer. Her greatest loves were her family and any children that came into her life.
She was a true blessing to her family and friends. Whether you knew her as mom, mom-mom, Nana, Sis, or Martha. If you knew her; you knew love.
She is survived by three daughters: Beverly Kay Butler of Secretary, Elizabeth Ann Sammons and her husband Bill of Seaford, and Kimberly Mills Adams and her husband Mark of Federalsburg, seven grandchildren, Renea Kouts and her husband Curtis of Seaford, Wayne Sammons and his wife Jennifer of Seaford, Jill Stiles and her husband Irvin of Hurlock, Wendy Sammons-Jackson and her husband Rich of Clarksburg, MD, Lori Nagel and her husband Mark of Federalsburg, Julie Adams of Federalsburg, Jenie Nagel and her husband Larry of Federalsburg, a honorary grandson, Craig Mullen of Salisbury, thirteen great-grandchildren: Johnny, Ethan, Jocelyn, Kaylyn, Emma, Brett, Lauren, Regan, Paige, Reed, Sawyer, Meghan, and Maddie; two honorary great-grandchildren, Paige and Owen; two brothers, John White and his wife Nancy of Denton, and Frank White and his wife Carolyn of Seaford and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Allice Turpin, Doris White, Wesley White, Robert White, A Russell White and Brooks White and a son-in-law, Butch Butler.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend John Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Eldorado Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 12:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church, c/o Lois Pinder, 22174 Hill Road, Seaford, DE 19973 Or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020