1/1
Ida Pearl Moss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Pearl Moss, Harrington, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital, she was 72. She was born in Essex, VA, to the late Harry and Gracie Brooks.

Mrs. Moss was a homemaker who made it her job in life to care for her family. She enjoyed being at home, whether it was cooking for everybody, sitting on her porch enjoying nature, or just watching the grandchildren play. She did enjoy trips and travelling with her sisters, visiting the slots with her late husband, and going to the beach.

She will be remembered for her smile, her giddy personality, always glowing, and her little giggle she had. She had a tough love side to her and would let you know she disapproved of something, but she always did it out of love, care, and concern. She was always supportive of everyone and her happy, loving, caring, and giving personality will forever be missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry "Donnie" Moss; brothers, Sammy, William, Paul, Tommy, Jack Brooks; sister, Dorothy Hurst.

She is survived by her children, Jim Ladon Moss, June Marvel, Carol Hawkins, and Candace Moss; brothers, Jimmy Brooks, Ben Brooks; sister, Lorelle Holder; grandchildren, Justin Harding, Heather Harding, Holly Foster, Johnny Foster, Parker Moss, Keaton Moss, Haley Bates, Michael Hawkins Jr., Marissa Hawkins, Ryan Field, Alex Moss, Collin Jester, Lydia Moss; great grandchildren, Aliyah Howdershelt, Michael Hawkins III, Levi Hawkins.

Services for Mrs. Moss will be on Monday August 3, 2020, at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, at 12 noon. A visitation for family and friends will start at 10AM. Interment will take place at the East New Market Cemetery, East New Market, MD. We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of 60% occupancy limits, social distancing, and masks.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Melvin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved