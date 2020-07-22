1/1
Inge Emma (Zerrath) Hacker
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Inge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inge Emma Hacker of Easton, Md passed away on July 20, 2020.

She is survived by her three children; Charles McQuay (Angela) of Easton, MD, R. Shelley McQuay Cutter (widowed) of St. Michael's, MD, and Mary McQuay of Salisbury, MD, and David Hacker of Easton, MD; six grandchildren, Shannon T. (Kate), Jake (CeCe), Liam (Rose), Mac (Kaylyn), Cora (David), and Josh (Jenny); and 13 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul David Hacker.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 10-11 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD 21601. Burial will immediately follow at The Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Talbot County Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved