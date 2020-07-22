Inge Emma Hacker of Easton, Md passed away on July 20, 2020.
She is survived by her three children; Charles McQuay (Angela) of Easton, MD, R. Shelley McQuay Cutter (widowed) of St. Michael's, MD, and Mary McQuay of Salisbury, MD, and David Hacker of Easton, MD; six grandchildren, Shannon T. (Kate), Jake (CeCe), Liam (Rose), Mac (Kaylyn), Cora (David), and Josh (Jenny); and 13 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul David Hacker.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 10-11 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD 21601. Burial will immediately follow at The Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Talbot County Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.
