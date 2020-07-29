Irene Willoughby Hunter of Easton passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 at the age of 83.
She was born in Centreville, Maryland to the late Mildred Welch Willoughby and Clark Willoughby. Irene grew up in the wharf area of the town and often joked about being a "wharf rat" throughout her life.
When she finished high school, Irene began working as a bookkeeper for the Ashley Gas Company in Centreville. She continued to work there until the late 1960s when she became the assistant Director of Talbot County Department of Social Services. Memorial Day weekend in 1970, Irene and her husband William O. Hunter, Jr. "Nipsy", moved their family to Easton. Irene became the bookkeeper for a few Talbot County law firms in town in addition to her role at Social Services. Her accounting expertise was greatly valued and earned Irene an outstanding reputation for her abilities.
After the death of "Nipsy", her husband of nearly 40 years in 1998, Irene retired and focused on helping others. She was very active in the Presbyterian Church of Easton having served as a deacon and an elder. Irene worked part-time during her retirement at Heartfields, and the Talbot Senior Center in Easton under the direction of her dear friend, Mrs. Jessie Caldwell. They, along with the help of another dear friend, Mrs. Naomi Reed, and others, set forth on the biggest fundraising effort in the history of the center to revitalize it and make the facility what it is today. Irene worked there until the discovery of an illness, Lewy body dementia. She remained at home at the onset of the disease with the help of a loving family and a very special caregiver, Mrs. Jackie Gibbs who the Hunters will be forever grateful. For the past few years Irene stayed in the care of Homestead Manor in Denton at the recommendation of a family friend. It was a decision that would prove to be very beneficial in her final years. Their incredible care along with the dedication of Doctors Terri Dietrich, Robert Smoloski, and Bruce Helmly, all of who she was very fond of, and the Johns Hopkins memory center, helped her navigate the path of a very difficult disease.
Irene loved children, her friends, cooking, shopping, taking a long drive, and dreaming about everything that life could bring her next. She spent her entire life doing anything she could to help those in need. Irene's giving nature was a beautiful thing to behold. Her determination and I can do it attitude helped her achieve everything she ever wanted in life, and more.
Irene is survived by her sons Doug Hunter (Deborah) and Stephen Hunter (Connie Myers), daughter Cindy Downes, grandsons Douglas Hunter II (Alisha) and Matthew Hunter, and one great-grand daughter, Anna Hunter.
In addition to her late husband, William O. Hunter, Jr. "Nipsy", she was preceded in death by her brothers Calvin, Ray and Leonard Willoughby, and her twin sisters Madeline Clough and Pauline Dulin. During the early stages of coping with dementia, Irene was preceded in death by her best friend, Barbara Murphy of Easton. Their laughter, wit, and smiles will forever live in the minds of all who knew them.
Irene's burial will be private due to Covid-19. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Mrs. Hunter can may be made to The Talbot Senior Center, 400 Brookletts Avenue, Easton, Maryland 21601, or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. In addition, the family asks everyone to smile. It is something she always encouraged everyone to do.
