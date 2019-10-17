Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wye of Carmichael United Methodist Church
Irene J. Bryan


1932 - 2019
Irene J. Bryan Obituary
Irene J. Bryan of Grasonville, Maryland passed away peacefully at Corsica Hills on October 14, 2019. She was 87. She was born on June 22nd, 1932 in Centreville, Maryland to the late Frederick Howard Kaufman and Lola M. Thompson. Irene was a loving wife and mother before she started a career as a clerk within the income tax division of the state of Maryland. Her strongest focus was her devotion to her family. When not spending time with her family, she loved shopping with her sisters. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles K. Bryan; her two sons, Frederick (Nancy) Bryan, Charles D. (Julie) Bryan; her grandchildren; Jennie (Ivan) Leichtling Joe Bryan, Jake Bryan, Wayne (Colin Perry) Bryan; her great-grandchildren: Joey Bryan and Margaret Bryan; her two sisters, Barbara Bostic and Ruth Wyatt. She is preceded in death by her father Fredrick Howard Kaufman, her mother Lola Mae Thompson, and her brother Thompson Lee Kaufman; her sisters: Helen Hicks, Betty Fulford, and Lola Mae Kaufman. Friends and Family may visit on October 22, 2019 from 4pm-6pm at Fellows Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Chester Maryland. A service will be held at Wye of Carmichael United Methodist Church on October 23,, 2019 at 11 am. A luncheon will be provided by the family at the Grasonville VFW at 1 pm, following the service.

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019
