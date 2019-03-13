ROYAL OAK - Irene M. Valliant, of Royal Oak, Md. died at home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was 93.

Born in Baltimore County on Dec. 22, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Louis Mazor and Mary Motrunich. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Maryland, where she received her degree in sociology in 1948.

On June 18, 1948, she married W. Robert M. Valliant and they made their home in Talbot County, where she was an active member of Christ Church, St. Michaels.

Irene was a bright light in any room she entered, always bringing her quick wit, compassion and unwavering sense of humor to a conversation. She had a rare gentleness about her that rubbed off on those lucky enough to have her in their lives.

In addition to her husband, she leaves behind a daughter, Irene Valliant (Robert Muller), of Annapolis; and two sons: John Robert Valliant (Lise), of Easton; and Donald Louis Valliant, of Bethesda. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Melissa Valliant, of Baltimore; and Allison Valliant, of Annapolis.

Funeral services will be held at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD, on Monday, March 18 at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.

Those wishing to make a donation in Irene's memory may do so to Christ Church, St. Michaels, or to .

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019