Irene Prettyman Stinson, 87, passed away on December 6, 2019 at Talbot Hospice in Easton.
She was born in Wittman, MD, on April 19, 1932, the daughter of the late Robert D. Prettyman and Elmyra Porter Prettyman.
Irene attended Goldey Beacom College. She then married Richard Handley Stinson on May 15, 1954. When her daughters started school, she worked at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School as an aide, and later as secretary to the Principal. She worked at Talbot County Department of Social Services, Division of Parole & Probation. She and her husband owned and operated Granny's Gifts and they loved going to numerous shows selling her ceramics up and down the east coast; The Waterfowl Festival and The Ocean City Sunfest were two of her favorites.
She loved people, especially children. She and Dick had many friends over the years and she recently organized and celebrated her 70th year high school reunion with several of her classmates. Irene loved her coffee time with her "Golden Girls" on Wednesday morning at Panera Bread.
She is survived by her daughters; Amy Dulin (Donnie) and Lynn Crawford(Scott Shockley), four grandchildren; Jason Plugge (Jess), Ritchie Dulin (Kristin), Casey Baynard(Jason) and Tate Plugge(Beth), twelve great-grandchildren; Kelsi, Alaina, Camryn, Bella, Colin, Hunter, Chris, Olivia, Reid, Josh, Brandon and Sam, one great-great granddaughter, Adelyn, a very special brother-in-law, Wayne Lednum and her three nephews, Craig, Steve and Scott and their families and numerous Prettyman and Porter cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Richard H. Stinson, and her sister, Bobbi Lednum, whom she enjoyed visiting.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 7 PM - 9 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019