Irene Case Pentimall was born October 11, 1925 and joined the hosts of angels waiting for her on September 26, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia to parents Helen Haberle and J. Ellis Case. She attended John Bartram High School and graduated June 1943. She worked many years as a Detail Draftsman. She enjoyed dancing during the war years on board the ships, and at Army and Marine bases. On November 8, 1952 she married James Pentimall and on November 8, 1953 their daughter Deborah Ann was born. Debbie resides in a handicap facility in Glenn Mills, Pennsylvania. Irene was involved in many community happenings. She was a lifetime member of the Oxford Fire Company Auxiliary, a docent at the Oxford Museum, very involved with community theater through TAPS and a member of United Methodist Church. She was loved by all. There will be a celebration of her life Sunday, October 27, at 2 pm at the United Methodist Church, Oxford, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019