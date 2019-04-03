CENTREVILLE - Irene Ramona Seward of Centreville, MD, died on April 2, 2019. She was 88.

Born in Church Hill, MD, on Nov. 24, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Harry Thomas Cole Sr. and Irene Jurod Cole. She attended school in Church Hill, and in 1948 married Charles A. Seward Sr. The Sewards made their home in Grasonville, MD, later moving to Centreville, where they resided for almost 50 years. Mr. Seward preceded her in death in 2007. Mrs. Seward loved her family, and considered her greatest treasures to be her children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Seward was the beloved mother of Florence Irene Seward (who preceded her in death in 1948); Charles Alfred Seward, of Chestertown, MD; Anna Marie Wallace, of Pace, FL; Lisa Ramona Connell, of Centreville, MD; John Franklin Seward, of Baltimore, MD; grandmother of Tracy Wallace Rogers, Eric Richard Wallace, Charlotte Marie Seward, Jeren Ramona Collier, Ashlyn Leigh Connell, Eiann Seward Connell (who preceded her in death in 2017), Brooke Elizabeth Seward, Matthew Cole Seward; great grandmother of Cameron Alexis Rogers, Ava Simone Wallace, Gavin Scott Rogers, Colin Wallace Rogers, Riley Ann Wallace, Brennan Reese Wallace, Jayden Lee Collier; and sister of Libby Smith of Grasonville, MD, and Dorothy Coleman, of Rock Hall, MD.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit on Friday, April 5, from 6-8 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019