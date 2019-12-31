|
Irene Smith Saffell of St. James City, FL and formerly of Kent Island, MD. Died Friday December 27, 2019 at Select Care Hospital in Fort Myers, FL. She was 94.
Born of June 28, 1925 in Centreville, MD to the late Jack Bishop and Stella Davis. She attended Centreville High School; graduating class of 1942. In June of 1942, she married James D. Smith and the following year moved to Miami Beach, FL. After her husband returned home from the military they moved back to Maryland. She remained home to care for the family and in 1950's began attending business college. In 1953 she began working at Lipton Tea and in 1958 with the Leaver Brothers. Years with Leaver Brothers, she took a bookkeeping position with United Shellfish in 1961. That same years, she and her family moved to Kent Island. After 14yrs she opened Captain Jim's Restaurant in Queenstown, MD. In 1980, her husband James passed away.
In November of 1982 Irene remarried Elmer Saffell and resided on Kent Island. They became very active in boating and later made their home in Fenwick, DE and in 2002 Florida. He predeceased her in 2007.
Irene was very active in her communities. She was past president of the Women's Auxiliary of the #7464 in Grasonville, MD where she received her 10 yr. medal, was past president of Kent Island Yacht Club, charter member of Bay County Moose Lodge in Queenstown, MD. Member of the Kent Island American Legion Post #278 appointed to the board of Social Services for Queen Anne's County for 6 years. Was elected to the Democratic Central Committee throughout the 1970's and into the 1980's. While resided in Florida she was an active in the Red Hat Society and St. James Hobby Club serving as a past president and 5 terms as treasurer. She also enjoyed line dancing and playing cards with friends.
She is survived by two children; Diane Ruth (Jeff) and Ronald Smith (Carol) A son James Smith predeceased her. Her brother Frank Morris and Sister Betty Sietsma. Nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and four great great grandchild.
A visitation will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11AM. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. For online condolences see www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020