Irvin Carl Knauer, Jr., 89, of Trappe passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Cambridge on October 31, 1930 and was a son of the late Ervin C. Knauer, Sr. and Elnora McWilliams Knauer.



Mr. Knauer graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1947. On July 22, 1950, he married the former Margaret Eunice Friedel. Mr. Knauer was a grain and chicken farmer all of his life. He was a hard worker, but his family was very important to him. Mr. Knauer enjoyed hunting, and cutting grass. He was a member of the Talbot Farm Bureau, and a alumni of FFA and 4-H.



He is survived by his wife Margaret Eunice Knauer, his children Shirley Ann Windsor (Carlton), Jean Ann Frampton, Lou Diefenderfer (Sonny) and Patti K. DeWitt (Bob), seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, a brother Franklin Knauer (Cathy), a sister Carolyn Knauer and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Knauer is preceded in death by a son Irvin (Butch) Carl Knauer III and a grandson John Andrew Windsor.



Pallbearers will be family members.



A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trappe Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 86, Trappe, MD 21673 or to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



