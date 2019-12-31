|
Isabelle Davenport, 90, passed away in hospice care at her home in Vienna on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Daughter of Harry Elwood Hughes and Della S. Bradley, she was predeceased by her husband Paul Davenport, her brother, Harry Vaughn Hughes, sister Dorothy Wollett and sister Blanche Wolff. Isabelle was born on May 20, 1929 in Vienna and graduated from the old Vienna High School, the only girl in a class of nine.
As a young woman she worked as a bookkeeper at the Vienna tomato-packing plant and married Paul Davenport on September 7, 1957. They made their first home in Newark, Delaware where Mr. Davenport was on the faculty of the University of Delaware. In 1959 they moved to the Glen Burnie area until retirement brought them back home to Vienna in 1990 where they built their home on Linden Lane.
Isabelle was a long -time member of, and active in the Vienna Methodist Church and women's group as well as fund-raising for both churches in town and any cause which involved child welfare. She taught dance as a young woman and will be remembered as a vivacious conversationalist who took a great interest in her community events, her friends, church, neighbors, and family. She was the town's unofficial historian and could recall the families and local stories going far back in time in great detail.
She is survived by two daughters, Paula Miller of Vienna and Shelley Dziedzic of North Stonington, Ct., five granddaughters: Heather Dziedzic of Groveland, Florida, Hollie Dziedzic of New Britain, Ct., Erica Arrington of Baltimore, Jenna Miller of Baltimore and Aubrey Miller of Salisbury. She was very excited to become a great-grandmother in 2018 with the birth of her great - grandson, William Paul Arrington. She is also survived by a long term caregiver Tina Anderson.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Interment will be at Chapel of Ease Cemetery in Vienna. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020