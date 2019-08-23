|
J. Duane 'JD' Hurley born July, 1958; he passed away August, 2019. He was born and raised in Preston, MD to June Corkran and Jim Hurley. The third of five siblings, Duane enjoyed the small town Caroline County life of boy scouts, Bethesda UMC, many friends and boyhood shenanigans. He graduated in 1976 from Colonel Richardson High in the FFA and participated in Midwest Combine Harvest Summer of '76.
Possessing a strong work ethic, Duane was employed at many local farms, trucking companies and his family's excavating business.
At Brookview, since meeting in the summer of '02 Shelly and JD began to "Bloom Where You are Planted."
The couple worked and resided in that waterside tiny town, side-by-side, literally building their home and a life together. With a servant's spirit, he labored as groundskeeper at Brookview Cemetery and Church, serving on numerous committees there and also at Trinity UMC at ENM.
Having much to offer others on a more personal level, JD began his own Dorchester County-based business. For over a dozen years, as J.D.'s Going Green, he assisted a whole host of businesses, churches and very fortunate clients, especially senior citizens with his lawn maintenance expertise.
As a Commissioner and Mayor for the Town of Brookview, Maryland, Mr. Hurley pioneered the acquisition of land to begin the vision of a park and town hall.
As Mr. and Mrs. Claus, the couple would visit local nursing homes on Christmas Eve. He loved fishing, hunting, poker night, gardening, nature at home and making things better through a jack-of-all-trades know-how with capable hands.
Being the Christian man and extreme aficionado of machines, JD is riding high with Our Lord now.
Survived by father Jim; brothers Bruce, Jon, JR and Gary; his wife Shelly; six children and a grandson.
Father, son, brother, friend and husband, 'Mr. Brookview' shall truly be missed.
Preceded by the passing of his mother June, stepmother Jane, sister Jenise, and brother Jeff.
Mrs. Hurley would like to thank everyone who has reached out with care in recent months. Mr. Hurley has requested that memorial donations may be made in his honor to assist the many charities of Brookview Hope Home Thrift at 5618 Indiantown Rd., Brookview, MD 21659.
Internment is private. A service will honor JD Sunday, September 1, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Brookview UMC.
Published in The Star Democrat from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2019