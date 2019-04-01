GREENWOOD, Del. - J. Kenneth Jones Sr. of Greenwood, DE, formerly of Denton, MD, passed away peacefully at the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE, on March 31, 2019. He was 77 years old.

Born in Baltimore, MD, Mr. Jones was the son of the late Cecil Sidney Jones and Irma (Dolly) Ellamae Henzen Jones. He was a 1959 graduate of Mt. St. Joseph's High School in Baltimore.

Mr. Jones had been a manager at Stewart's in Baltimore for many years before moving to Caroline County. He retired as an equipment operator from the Caroline County Public Works in 2008. He had been the Past Commander of the Caroline American Legion Post 29 S.A.L. and had been the North Eastern District Commander for four years.

Kenny leaves to mourn the love of his life, Sandy L. Breeding, of Greenwood; a son, J. Kenneth Jones Jr. (Juli), of Houston, TX; a daughter, Kelly Baldwin, of Hampstead, MD; two sisters: Beverly Wyatt (Maurice), of Timonium, MD; Charlotte Davis (Ben), of Hampstead, MD; four grandchildren: Lindsey Jones, Zachary Jones, Cara Baldwin, Lauren Baldwin; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3rd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, where friends may call from 11 to 1 before the service. The interment will be private.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by going to .

