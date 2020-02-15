|
John Richard "Ricky" Cannon, 73, of East New Market passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center. He was born in Cambridge on January 12, 1947 and was a son of the late George Elmer Cannon, Jr. and Jane Anderson Cannon.
Ricky graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1965 and the University of Baltimore in 1970. On November 8, 1970, he married the former Martha J. Redmer. In July 1970 Ricky began working as an activity therapist at the Eastern Shore Hospital Center. He later worked as an Agent for the Division of Parole and Probation before retiring in 2007 with 37 years of service with the State of Maryland. In later years, Ricky worked part-time at Craig's Drug Store before returning for a second stint as a part-time agent assistant for the Division of Parole and Probation. Ricky was an exempt member of Rescue Fire Company after serving 20 years of active duty from 1971 to 1991. He held the position of President the final two years of his service. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf,mowing his lawn, singing with the Chorus of Dorchester and spending time with family and friends. Ricky was a 50+ year member of Grace United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities, but his greatest joy was singing in the Senior Choir.
He is survived by his wife Martha Jo Cannon of East New Market, a son Jason Cannon and wife Teresaof Waxhaw, NC, a daughter Jessica Harris and husbandEthanofAshburn, VA, four loving grandchildren (Emily, Andrew, Temperance and Grayson), two brothers-in-law Edward (Skip) Redmer (Lynne), Fred Redmer (Renee) and nieces and nephews Scott Redmer, Jenny Redmer, Chad Redmer and Caroline Stutts. Besides his parents, Mr. Cannon is preceded in death by a brother George Cannon III.
Pallbearers will be Edward (Skip) Redmer, Fred Redmer, Jason Cannon, Scott Redmer, Chad Redmer and Ethan Harris.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1 pm at Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Dan Gedman officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020