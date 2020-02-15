|
J. Samuel Hunt, Sr. of Denton, MD, passed away at Autumn Lake Nursing Home in Denton on Friday, February 20th. He was 85 years old.
Born in Easton, MD on September 16, 1934, Mr. Hunt was the son of the late William Ridgeway Hunt and Margaret K. Haddaway Hunt. His wife of 51 years, Doris C. Hunt, passed away July 18, 2004.
Mr. Hunt grew up in Neavitt before moving to Easton. He had been a member of the MD National Guard. He and his wife moved to Denton in 1972 and eventually they purchased the Double Dip restaurant which they owned and operated for 14 years until 1990. He retired from selling insurance for Home Beneficial Insurance Company after 33 years. He was an avid crabber and also oystered and clammed. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who greatly loved and cared for all of his family.
Mr. Hunt is survived by a son, John S. Hunt, Jr. of Denton; a daughter, Susan P. Madison of Seaford, DE; a granddaughter, Jessica S. Hunt of Seaford; two great grandchildren: Ja'ron S. Hunt-Fletcher and Daniya Dashiell, both of Seaford; and one sister, Patsy Lyons of Easton, MD. He is preceded in death by a sister, Gussy Diamond, and a brother, William (Billy) Hunt.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, February 20th, at the Denton Church of the Brethren on Seventh Street in Denton where friends may visit from 11 to 12 before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery in Denton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests for friends to send memorial donations to the . To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020