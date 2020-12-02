Jabez "Jim" Jordan of Denton, MD, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his home. He was 95 years old.
Born in Gary, IN, Mr. Jordan was the son of the late Jabez Jordan, Sr. and Annie Hanley Jordan. His wife, Margaret K. Jordan, died on May 6, 1998.
Mr. Jordan has lived in Denton since 1999. He was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. He retired as a construction brick layer. Until recently, he was still playing golf with his son.
Mr. Jordan is survived by a son, Mark Jordan (Leslie) of Denton and a daughter, Margie Houck (Wayne) of Grasonville, MD; two step-daughters, Patricia Calvert of Glen Burnie, MD and Christina Lauritzen of Everett, WA; 5 grandchildren: Tricia, Brian, Jabez, Nicole, and Susan; and 8 great grandchildren. He also had four step-grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Jabez "Jay" Jordan, in 2009.
Because of Covid 19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Instead of flowers, please send donations to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
