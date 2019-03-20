Home

Jack Braumiller Jr. Obituary
CATONSVILLE - Jack Braumiller Jr., 91, of Catonsville, MD, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born in Texarkana, TX on July 8, 1927, and was the son of the late Jack Braumiller Sr. and Jennie Spooner.
After serving in the Navy, Jack Jr. attended the Georgia Institute of Technology and graduated with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering with highest honors. While working at Westinghouse, he invented the gyro stabilization system for the first manned rocket ship, the X15.
He is survived by his three children: Leslie Baker, of Cambridge MD; Sue Braumiller, Jack Braumiller III, of Carson City, NV.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019
