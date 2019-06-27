CAMBRIDGE - Jack L. Smith, 75, of Cambridge passed away on June 24, 2019 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore with his daughter Angie by his side. He was born on November 15, 1943 in Baltimore to the late Herbert Smith and Nelda Dea Mullennix.

Jack graduated from North Dorchester High School. He worked for many years as a maintenance manager at Dorchester General Hospital. Jack married the former Judith Ann Elzey, who passed away on March 12, 1998. On September 11, 1999 he married the former Sara Newcomb. Jack loved to fish. He enjoyed hunting when he was younger, but his passion was on the water, whether it be fishing, crabbing, or boating. Jack also had his captain's license.

Jack is survived by his wife Sara Smith of Cambridge, his daughter Angela Carrier of Cambridge, two grandchildren Heather Ewell and Brooke Ewell of Cambridge, his step son Clay Howell and wife Cinda of Tyaskin, and a brother Donald Smith of New Jersey.

A graveside service will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Old Trinity Churchyard with Pastor Dave Stewart officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.