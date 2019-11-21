Home

Jackie C. Banning


1942 - 2019
Jackie C. Banning Obituary
Jackie C. Banning, 76, of Merry Hill, NC passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Cambridge on December 26, 1942 and was a son of the late Clyde Harrison Banning and Hazel Aaron Banning.

Mr. Banning attended schools in Cambridge. He worked on the water with his brothers and later owned an auto body repair shop in Florida. He enjoyed fishing and going to the casinos.

He is survived by two daughters Jacqueline Banning of Cambridge and Patricia Banning of Merry Hill, NC, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, three stepchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Banning is preceded in death by two brothers F. O'Neal Dean and Wm. Bruce Dean and a sister Rosalie Dean.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019
